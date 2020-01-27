Global  

Sport24.co.za | Aussie Leishman triumphs at Torrey Pines

News24 Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Australia's Marc Leishman fired eight birdies in a seven-under par 65 to win the PGA Tour title at Torrey Pines.
