Grammy Awards 2020: Complete winners list

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Amid vivid and vibrant performances from the likes of Lizzo, Usher, FKA Twigs Alicia Keys and several stars even paid tribute to late Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his daughter Gianna. The stage was set on fire when artists from all around the globe came together under one roof for the prestigious Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
 The GRAMMY Awards show is Sunday night on CBS2. The winners get a gramophone trophy. Have you ever wondered who makes the awards or what they are made of? Take a look.

