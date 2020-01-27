Sport24.co.za | NBA legend Jordan mourns death of 'little brother' Bryant

Global  

NBA legend Jordan mourns death of 'little brother' Bryant

Monday, 27 January 2020
Michael Jordan mourned the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, saying the Los Angeles Lakers icon was "like a little brother" to him.
NYC Mourns Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

 Madison Square Garden, the Knicks and the Nets paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday, hours after he was killed in a helicopter crash in California. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports

