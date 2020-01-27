Global  

Simona Halep defeats Elise Mertens to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 27 (ANI): Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Monday booked her spot in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over Elise Mertens.
