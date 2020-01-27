Global  

AP clears resolution to abolish Legislative Council

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Andhra Pradesh cabinet chaired by chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday passed a resolution to abolish the legislative council. The resolution will now be moved in the Assembly to be commenced in a short while.
