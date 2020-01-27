Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sport24.co.za | 'That's my guy': Fans pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant

News24 Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Hundreds of fans gathered Sunday outside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles to pay tribute to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Colorado basketball fans react to loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Colorado basketball fans react to loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant 02:07

 Colorado basketball fans react to loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'He is L.A.': Fans mourn death of Kobe Bryant [Video]'He is L.A.': Fans mourn death of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA&apos;s all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Kyrgios' tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]Kyrgios' tribute to Kobe Bryant

Nick Kyrgios paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by walking out in an LA Lakers kit before his match at the Australian Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fans pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Hundreds of fans gathered on Sunday outside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles to pay tribute to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter...
IndiaTimes

Fans Pay Tribute To NBA Star Kobe Bryant, Who Died Sunday

Basketball fans gathered outside the Staples Center to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant. The former Lakers star died in a helicopter crash. Many said Bryant...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sport24Soccer

Sport24Soccer Zinnbauer: Pirates are not in the title fight #AbsaPrem "That's what we want but at the moment it's too early to… https://t.co/KZZOdFpBMR 2 hours ago

Sport24news

Sport24 Zinnbauer: Pirates are not in the title fight #AbsaPrem "That's what we want but at the moment it's too early to… https://t.co/LAGqVprsiw 2 hours ago

TinusvS4

Tinus van Staden RT @LloydBurnard: We always talk and hear about the pressures that come with playing Test cricket, but here Theunis de Bruyn provides a fir… 2 hours ago

kanya_kb

Kanya Ntshongwana RT @News24: 'That's my guy': Fans pay tribute to NBA legend #KobeBryant | @Sport24news #RIPKobeBryant https://t.co/Ll7IbcGV5P https://t.… 2 hours ago

LloydBurnard

Lloyd Burnard We always talk and hear about the pressures that come with playing Test cricket, but here Theunis de Bruyn provides… https://t.co/pQetrDDFNa 2 hours ago

Sport24news

Sport24 De Bruyn: There will be good times again | @LloydBurnard "You go through a journey, walk the hardships and get st… https://t.co/LONgoSnZgu 2 hours ago

News24

News24 'That's my guy': Fans pay tribute to NBA legend #KobeBryant | @Sport24news #RIPKobeBryant https://t.co/Ll7IbcGV5P https://t.co/6MmPf22iK8 3 hours ago

Sport24news

Sport24 'That's my guy': fans pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant #KobeBryant #MambaOut #NBA https://t.co/9JH3L9rYdu https://t.co/4yBD9jfYZF 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.