Tottenham in talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid – report

The Sport Review Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur are actively working on a deal to sign Real Madrid star Gareth Bale before January’s transfer deadline, according to a report in England. The Daily Express is reporting that Spurs are interested in a swoop to sign the Wales international to bolster their squad for the rest of the Premier League season. The […]

The post Tottenham in talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
