Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘thanks’ Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies outside dressing rooms

Daily Star Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘thanks’ Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies outside dressing roomsManchester United thrashed Tranmere 6-0 in the FA Cup fourth round and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a swipe at Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies afterwards
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: everyone had the right attitude

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: everyone had the right attitude 00:28

 Manchester United breezed into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 6-0 battering of Tranmere. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the result is 'spot on' and that the players had the right attitude going into the game.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Not good enough' says Solskjaer after Burnley win at Old Trafford [Video]'Not good enough' says Solskjaer after Burnley win at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United's performance was not up to scratch, acknowledges the need for transfers.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:21Published

Manchester United v Burnley: Premier League match preview [Video]Manchester United v Burnley: Premier League match preview

In in-depth look at Manchester United's Premier League match against Burnley, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to avoid three league defeats in four outings.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd predicted line up to face Tranmere as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes overhaul

Man Utd predicted line up to face Tranmere as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes overhaulManchester United travel to League One Tranmere today for the fourth round of the FA Cup - but who will be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side?
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORTMid-Day

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man Utd job 'on the line' ahead of Tranmere FA Cup clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man Utd job 'on the line' ahead of Tranmere FA Cup clashManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be under serious pressure if they lose to Tranmere this afternoon, according to Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gibbs_lad

Josh Gibbs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘thanks’ Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies outside dressing rooms https://t.co/6XoAE6umRB 15 minutes ago

TranmereNewsApp

Tranmere News 365 Daily Star: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘thanks’ Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies outside dressing rooms… https://t.co/cEq2t8tEt3 16 minutes ago

UnitedNewsApp

United News App Daily Star: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘thanks’ Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies outside dressing rooms… https://t.co/6Wlc29I3oD 16 minutes ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘thanks’ Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies after FA Cup win #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/WvjNYvtr7P 18 minutes ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'thanks' Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies outside dressing rooms https://t.co/kXfnSEc8Ka https://t.co/z43N6S8Dqi 30 minutes ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘thanks’ Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies outside dressing rooms #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/5AJxIuy0HB 30 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sarcastically thanked Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies for motivating Man Utd in their 6-0 win… https://t.co/Pc0Wicbo6B 46 minutes ago

ManUnitedSite

Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims petty jibe at Tranmere goalkeeper after 6-0 FA Cup rout https://t.co/VeH7IqfDv8 https://t.co/T4xdYzfmuW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.