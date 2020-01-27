Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Steven Bergwijn's PSV team-mate makes transfer concession over Tottenham target

Football.london Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Steven Bergwijn's PSV team-mate makes transfer concession over Tottenham targetPSV winger Steven Bergwijn has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, with the 22-year-old Dutchman missing the Eredivisie game with FC Twente amid speculation over his future
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Bruno Fernandes, Steven Bergwijn and how the Man Utd and Spurs transfer targets rank in Europe

Bruno Fernandes, Steven Bergwijn and how the Man Utd and Spurs transfer targets rank in EuropeTottenham are closing in on the signing of Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven, having been strongly linked with Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes
Football.london

Steven Bergwijn's PSV team-mate speaks out on Tottenham transfer

Steven Bergwijn's PSV team-mate speaks out on Tottenham transferSteven Bergwijn is reportedly closing in on a move to Tottenham in the January transfer window, with one of his team-mates at PSV Eindhoven all but confirming...
Football.london


Tweets about this

JolSteinhagen

Joel Steinhagen RT @RickSpur: Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Steven Bergwijn’s team-mate Ibrahim Afellay admits that he understands the forward wanting… 16 minutes ago

Giovanni1408

Giovanni Gunawan RT @RickSpur: [@FOXSportsnl] | Denzel Dumfries has praised PSV Eindhoven team-mate Steven Bergwijn ahead of his move to Tottenham Hotspur t… 3 hours ago

Giovanni1408

Giovanni Gunawan RT @thespursweb: 🗣 | Denzel Dumfries on PSV team-mate Steven Bergwijn ahead of a potential move to #thfc this window: "I am very proud of… 3 hours ago

RickSpur

Ricky Sacks 🎙 Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Steven Bergwijn’s team-mate Ibrahim Afellay admits that he understands the forwar… https://t.co/6JLIFU7XMM 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.