Dominic Thiem cruises to Australian Open quarterfinals

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 27 (ANI): Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem on Monday cruised into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after registering a win over Gael Monfils at the Rod Laver Arena.
Dominic Thiem advances to fourth-round of Australian Open

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 25 (ANI): Austria's Dominic Thiem advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open at Margaret Court Arena here on Saturday.
Simona Halep sails past Elise Mertens to reach Aussie Open quarter-finals

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Elise Mertens.
