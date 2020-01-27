Global  

Ezequiel Schelotto says Alexis Mac Allister can adapt to Prem

The Argus Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Albion loanee Alexis Mac Allister has been backed to successfully adapt to the Premier League – when the time comes.
Alexis Mac Allister offer reported in Argentina

The future of Alexis Mac Allister remained unclear tonight, despite suggestions Albion have made their move.
The Argus

Boca Juniors president says Alexis Mac Allister is staying

Boca Juniors president Jorge Amor Ameal says Alexis Mac Allister is staying with his club until June.
The Argus

