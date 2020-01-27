Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gone too soon Kobe Bryant: Devastated Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma share Instagram posts

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
India skipper Virat Kohli condoled the demise of American basketball legend Kobe Bryant and said he was "absolutely devastated to hear the news".

Taking to Instagram, Kohli said that in his childhood he used to get up early to watch Bryant play.

"Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ind vs Aus | ‘It was one of the most calculated partnerships with Rohit’: Virat Kohli [Video]Ind vs Aus | ‘It was one of the most calculated partnerships with Rohit’: Virat Kohli

India beat Australia by seven tickets in the third ODI in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s partnership set India on the path to victory. Indian Skipper Virat Kohli addressed a post conference..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published

Virat Kohli has 'figured' out Anushka Sharma [Video]Virat Kohli has 'figured' out Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband and India captain Virat Kohli are on a vacation in Switzerland where he has 'figured' her out

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - Team India's chase masters

Bengaluru, Jan 20 (IANS) It was once again up to the big guns of Indian cricket -- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma -- who took the mantle in their own hands and...
Sify

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma consolidate top two slots in ICC ODI rankings

India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma have strengthened their grip on the top two positions while opener Shikhar Dhawan has also moved up in the...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.