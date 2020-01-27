Global  

Charlotte Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Charlotte Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble MatchCharlotte Flair seized the moment to win the Women’s Royal Rumble and clinch a title opportunity at WrestleMania.  
Drew McIntyre dedicates his Royal Rumble Match victory to a special loved one: WWE.com Exclusive, Jan. 26, 2020

Drew McIntyre dedicates his Royal Rumble Match victory to a special loved one: WWE.com Exclusive, Jan. 26, 2020Drew McIntyre dedicates his Royal Rumble Match victory to a special loved one: WWE.com Exclusive, Jan. 26, 2020
FOX Sports

WWE Royal Rumble match card: Will WWE champion Brock Lesnar create history, can Becky Lynch overcome Asuka?

WWE Royal Rumble match card: Will WWE champion Brock Lesnar create history, can Becky Lynch overcome Asuka?WWE Royal Rumble (2020) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands. It will take...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Charlotte Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match https://t.co/20wG61L9Va #sports #feedly 3 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Charlotte Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: https://t.co/tCtqV0eKD7 #RoyalRumble 3 hours ago

esportsws

Sports News Charlotte Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match https://t.co/OIx1XO1HoV 3 hours ago

diorbonnet

ً RT @tr4visday: Charlotte Flair is the first woman in history to complain about losing the most matches in one year only to win the Royal Ru… 4 hours ago

NajmanTheBigGuy

MAN Charlotte Flair wins the Woman royal rumble match. See you at Wrestle Mania ! 4 hours ago

devilmaypie0

Devil May Pie Congrats to the winner of the 2020 Woman's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair! https://t.co/RXOaC0P26h 5 hours ago

Rajukohli18

Rosé Rey @ThisisLukeOwen Woman's Royal rumble Charlotte flair? that is the Most dumbest thing I ever seen 6 hours ago

tr4visday

TR4VIS THE LOCO🦄 Charlotte Flair is the first woman in history to complain about losing the most matches in one year only to win the… https://t.co/TYiJkAelxB 7 hours ago

