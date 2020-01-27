Global  

Charlotte Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Charlotte Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble MatchCharlotte Flair seized the moment to win the Women’s Royal Rumble and clinch a title opportunity at WrestleMania.  
Drew McIntyre dedicates his Royal Rumble Match victory to a special loved one: WWE.com Exclusive, Jan. 26, 2020

Drew McIntyre dedicates his Royal Rumble Match victory to a special loved one: WWE.com Exclusive, Jan. 26, 2020Drew McIntyre dedicates his Royal Rumble Match victory to a special loved one: WWE.com Exclusive, Jan. 26, 2020
FOX Sports

WWE Royal Rumble match card: Will WWE champion Brock Lesnar create history, can Becky Lynch overcome Asuka?

WWE Royal Rumble match card: Will WWE champion Brock Lesnar create history, can Becky Lynch overcome Asuka?WWE Royal Rumble (2020) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands. It will take...
Mid-Day Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Charlotte Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: https://t.co/tCtqV0eKD7 #RoyalRumble 7 seconds ago

esportsws

Sports News Charlotte Flair won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match https://t.co/OIx1XO1HoV 14 minutes ago

diorbonnet

ً RT @tr4visday: Charlotte Flair is the first woman in history to complain about losing the most matches in one year only to win the Royal Ru… 48 minutes ago

NajmanTheBigGuy

MAN Charlotte Flair wins the Woman royal rumble match. See you at Wrestle Mania ! 52 minutes ago

devilmaypie0

Devil May Pie Congrats to the winner of the 2020 Woman's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair! https://t.co/RXOaC0P26h 2 hours ago

Rajukohli18

Rosé Rey @ThisisLukeOwen Woman's Royal rumble Charlotte flair? that is the Most dumbest thing I ever seen 3 hours ago

tr4visday

TR4VIS THE LOCO🦄 Charlotte Flair is the first woman in history to complain about losing the most matches in one year only to win the… https://t.co/TYiJkAelxB 4 hours ago

LostInJake

Jake the Ripper Maybe I missed it after The woman’s royal rumble but did Charlotte Flair do the sign pointing? 5 hours ago

