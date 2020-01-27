Global  

Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Daniel Bryan

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Daniel BryanEven with his renewed focus and determination, Daniel Bryan proved to be no match for the other-worldly power of Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, as he was unable to stop the macabre and menacing Superstar at Royal Rumble 2020.
The Fiend attempts to ambush Kane upon his return, but is thwarted by Daniel Bryan

The Fiend attempts to ambush Kane upon his return, but is thwarted by Daniel BryanAs Kane made his return to Smackdown he was interrupted by Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse, and confronted by the Fiend.  As the two faced off, Daniel Bryan...
FOX Sports

Daniel Bryan gives fascinating backstage info on how WWE had The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, cut his hair on live TV

Daniel Bryan and The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, are engaged in one of the most interesting stories in WWE right now. On Sunday, the pair will meet at the Royal Rumble...
talkSPORT


