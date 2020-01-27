Global  

Sharjeel Imam's house raided in Bihar's Jehanabad

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
A joint police team of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar conducted raids at the ancestral house of JNU student Sharjeel Imam at Kako in Jehanabad district late on Saturday following arrest order issued against him by Aligarh Police in a sedition case.
Providing assistance to agencies probing Sharjeel Imam Jehanabad SP

