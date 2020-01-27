Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Daniel Bryan

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources The Fiend attempts to ambush Kane upon his return, but is thwarted by Daniel Bryan As Kane made his return to Smackdown he was interrupted by Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse, and confronted by the Fiend. As the two faced off, Daniel Bryan...

FOX Sports 1 week ago



Daniel Bryan gives fascinating backstage info on how WWE had The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, cut his hair on live TV Daniel Bryan and The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, are engaged in one of the most interesting stories in WWE right now. On Sunday, the pair will meet at the Royal Rumble...

talkSPORT 5 days ago





Tweets about this