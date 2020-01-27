Global  

Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Daniel Bryan

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Daniel BryanEven with his renewed focus and determination, Daniel Bryan proved to be no match for the other-worldly power of Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, as he was unable to stop the macabre and menacing Superstar at Royal Rumble 2020.
