WWE Royal Rumble RESULT: Drew McIntyre eliminates Brock Lesnar and goes on to win the 2020 Royal Rumble

talkSPORT Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Drew McIntyre finally realised the potential WWE saw in him some 11 years ago. The Scot won the 2020 Royal Rumble last night and eliminated Universal champion Brock Lesnar in the process. It seems like McIntyre is on a collision course with the champion now he has a guaranteed shot at a world title at […]
