WWE Royal Rumble results: Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair win Rumble matches

Tim Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair are heading to WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble matches. https://t.co/yYCrXarl9G 3 minutes ago

Raman Bochlia RT @IExpressSports: In 2014 Drew McIntyre got released but worked hard to get back to WWE and now in 2020 he wins the #RoyalRumble https:/… 7 minutes ago