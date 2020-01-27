Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WWE Royal Rumble results: Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair win Rumble matches

ESPN Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair are heading to WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble matches.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance? [Video]WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 06:46Published

WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair And Andrade Get Engaged [Video]WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair And Andrade Get Engaged

WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade became engaged on New Year's Eve, capping a whirlwind year of romance for the pair. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 WWE Royal Rumble start time, live stream, watch online, card, matches, WWE Network

All the information you need to watch the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday night
CBS Sports

McIntyre's long journey home and Flair's family legacy realized at Royal Rumble

2020 WWE Royal Rumble winners Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair reflect on their respective victories.
ESPN Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: Drew McIntyre Wins Rumble Match; Edge Surprise Fans By His Return… https://t.co/9CcXq2fmdE 56 seconds ago

TimP103

Tim Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair are heading to WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble matches. https://t.co/yYCrXarl9G 3 minutes ago

4konWheels

Rent My Billboard WWE Royal Rumble results: Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair win Rumble matches https://t.co/s3fPwpu4dR 5 minutes ago

OREGONDUCKSGO

Go Ducks Go! #GoDucks https://t.co/22IygAeEaO WWE Royal Rumble results: Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair win Rumble matches https://t.co/O3FSAumjDl 6 minutes ago

RBochlia

Raman Bochlia RT @IExpressSports: In 2014 Drew McIntyre got released but worked hard to get back to WWE and now in 2020 he wins the #RoyalRumble https:/… 7 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb WWE Royal Rumble results: Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair win Rumble matches https://t.co/xjxqS04XLn #sports #feedly 9 minutes ago

JoevicDarwin

Joevic Darwin T. Corpuz In Royal Rumble (2020) #RoyalRumble Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre are the Royal Rumble winners have a champio… https://t.co/kwcrzVr6MR 23 minutes ago

timesnowsports

Times Now Sports Royal Rumble Results: Drew McIntyre reigns supreme to earn Wrestlemania opportunity https://t.co/nITHs4cFpc https://t.co/HLbB804gJa 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.