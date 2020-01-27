Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sport24.co.za | Wawrinka stuns Medvedev to reach Aussie Open quarters

News24 Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka turned back the clock in a vintage performance to stun world No 4 Daniil Medvedev.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Wawrinka finds the answers to take down Medvedev

Former champion Stan Wawrinka emerged from a mid-match loss of confidence to battle past Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev to reach the Australian Open...
Reuters

Sport24.co.za | Medvedev cruises to set up Wawrinka last-16 clash

World number four Daniil Medvedev eased past Alexei Popyrin in straight sets Saturday to set up a last-16 clash with former Australian Open champion Stan...
News24


Tweets about this

Sport24news

Sport24 Wawrinka stuns 4th seed Medvedev to make Aussie Open quarters. #AO2020. https://t.co/cRiquWn4DG https://t.co/ysBPqQsdi9 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.