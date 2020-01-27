Kobe Bryant: The Black Mamba of NBA and basketball
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Nicknamed the `Black Mamba,` he won NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010. Won the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2008, and was named to the NBA All-Star team 18 times. He won Olympic gold medals with the United States in 2008 and 2012.
Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash According to TMZ, the NBA legend died in the crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. He was 41 years old. There were at least four people involved in the crash. TMZ reports that a fire broke out in the private helicopter. Bryant was an 18–time...
After the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher joins Rob Stone to share his favorite memory of interviewing... FOX Sports Also reported by •New Zealand Herald