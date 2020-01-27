Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kobe Bryant: The Black Mamba of NBA and basketball

Zee News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Nicknamed the `Black Mamba,` he won NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010. Won the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2008, and was named to the NBA All-Star team 18 times. He won Olympic gold medals with the United States in 2008 and 2012.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash 00:57

 Kobe Bryant Reportedly Killed in Helicopter Crash According to TMZ, the NBA legend died in the crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. He was 41 years old. There were at least four people involved in the crash. TMZ reports that a fire broke out in the private helicopter. Bryant was an 18–time...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash [Video]Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California [Video]Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California. The New York Times reports that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher discusses Kobe Bryant’s impact on the NBA

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher discusses Kobe Bryant’s impact on the NBAAfter the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher joins Rob Stone to share his favorite memory of interviewing...
FOX Sports Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Opinion: Kobe Bryant will forever remain vital link to NBA's past, present and future

Though he's now tragically gone, the impact of Kobe Bryant's life and NBA career - which connected several eras in the game - will be felt forever.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

senbenyokJK

BEŞİKTAŞ VAR RT @BesiktasEnglish: We will always remember you, Rest in peace Black Mamba Kobe Bryant #RipMamba https://t.co/feWRS0DHg5 6 seconds ago

aristofelek

❤️💛𝑸𝒖𝒆𝒆𝒏 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @lecabrerar: Looks like clones but not they are Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant much more than clones they where gods on the court "see… 25 seconds ago

Cee_cee0223

👑Ceec_lara RT @nigeriatunes: Barack Obama, Donald Trump and the rest of the World Continue to Cry Over the Death of Kobe Bryant, The Black Mamba https… 31 seconds ago

76erCule

Devin Kurant RT @RotoRadarRiemer: I want to do something to celebrate the life of Mr. #24/#8 For every retweet I get on this tweet, I'm going to donate… 35 seconds ago

danenggg_

dáne RT @ABSCBNNews: Your legacy will live on forever. Thank you and goodbye, Black Mamba. #RIPMamba Read: https://t.co/JWi3ANdK4o https://t.co… 47 seconds ago

vanisadinda

Vanisa Dinda R RT @HaisyaImanda: Rest in peace Kobe Bryant, Black Mamba🙏 https://t.co/U8m5VMG5O4 55 seconds ago

MbaliyethuS

Mbaliyethu Sithole RT @Thabang_xzay: “I don’t want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kobe Bryant.” Purpose served, Black Mamba. #RIPKobeBryan… 1 minute ago

jivyhanna

neva🍑 RT @idgadph: We were incredibly saddened and shocked to know the passing of our l.a king kobe bryant and his daughter gianna earlier today… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.