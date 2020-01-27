Global  

NBA legend Michael Jordan mourns death of 'little brother' Kobe Bryant

Mid-Day Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Michael Jordan mourned the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, saying the Los Angeles Lakers icon was "like a little brother" to him. Six-time NBA champion Jordan said in a statement Bryant would be remembered as one of basketball's greatest players.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna died on Sunday along with seven other people...
News video: Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Get Lit Up At Staples Center

Kobe Bryant's Jerseys Get Lit Up At Staples Center 00:32

 As a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his retired Los Angeles Lakers jerseys were lit up on display inside the Staples Center at the Grammys. His two numbers he wore from 1996 to 2016, eight and 24, were on display for all to see. According to Business Insider, the basketball icon died in a helicopter crash...

Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash [Video]Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Thousands Pack Staples Center To Honor Legacy Of Kobe Bryant [Video]Thousands Pack Staples Center To Honor Legacy Of Kobe Bryant

Thousands packed Los Angeles' Staples Center to mourn the loss of NBA legend and cultural icon Kobe Bryant. They donned his jerseys, created makeshift memorials and reminisced on what he meant. Betty..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:03Published


Sport24.co.za | NBA legend Jordan mourns death of 'little brother' Bryant

Michael Jordan mourned the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, saying the Los Angeles Lakers icon was "like a little brother" to him.
News24

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies at 41 in a helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, one of NBA's greatest players, died Sunday in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, according a person with knowledge of situation.
USATODAY.com

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni NBA Legend Michael Jordan Mourns Loss of Fellow Superstar Kobe Bryant https://t.co/Z5OrRGMUp6 di @JustJared 2 hours ago

CindyCMuller

Cindy Claudya Muller RT @JustJared: Michael Jordan is mourning the loss of fellow NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna: https://t.co/hcNJL… 8 hours ago

onenewsph

ONE News PH Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan mourns the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, saying the Los Angele… https://t.co/GopoQSoPFE 8 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Michael Jordan is mourning the loss of fellow NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna: https://t.co/hcNJLWEbQ9 11 hours ago

