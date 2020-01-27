NBA legend Michael Jordan mourns death of 'little brother' Kobe Bryant
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Michael Jordan mourned the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday, saying the Los Angeles Lakers icon was "like a little brother" to him. Six-time NBA champion Jordan said in a statement Bryant would be remembered as one of basketball's greatest players.
Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna died on Sunday along with seven other people...
As a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his retired Los Angeles Lakers jerseys were lit up on display inside the Staples Center at the Grammys. His two numbers he wore from 1996 to 2016, eight and 24, were on display for all to see. According to Business Insider, the basketball icon died in a helicopter crash...
Thousands packed Los Angeles' Staples Center to mourn the loss of NBA legend and cultural icon Kobe Bryant. They donned his jerseys, created makeshift memorials and reminisced on what he meant. Betty..
Kobe Bryant, one of NBA's greatest players, died Sunday in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, according a person with knowledge of situation.
