Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Terrible person': Reporter suspended for Kobe Bryant tweet

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
A Washington Post journalist has been suspended by the newspaper after she tweeted a link to a years-old story about the Kobe Bryant rape case just hours after the basketball legend and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash.Felicia...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Remembering Kobe Bryant, Who Died in Helicopter Crash at 41 | THR News

Remembering Kobe Bryant, Who Died in Helicopter Crash at 41 | THR News 03:06

 Remembering Kobe Bryant, Who Died in Helicopter Crash at 41 | THR News

Recent related videos from verified sources

NTSB Investigating Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant [Video]NTSB Investigating Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

The NTSB has began an investigation into the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:20Published

Celebrities At Grammys Mourn Mamba [Video]Celebrities At Grammys Mourn Mamba

Celebrities had heavy hearts as they walked down the red carpet of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY awards. KPIX's Betty Yu talks with Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Urban, Rick Ross, Yo Gotti and Smokey Robinson about..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant dead: Trump reacts, calling it 'terrible news'

President Trump on Sunday reacted to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's death in a plane crash, calling it "terrible news."
FOXNews.com Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.com

White Reporter Uses N-Word During Live News Reporting on Kobe Bryant's Death

The MSNBC reporter Alison Morris seemingly uses racial slur to describe the Los Angeles Lakers following the NBA superstar's sudden passing in a helicopter...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobS____

Rob Shapiro 'Terrible person': @WaPo Reporter @feliciasonmez suspended for Kobe Bryant tweet https://t.co/7NjtcYqxKV 2 hours ago

pgreco0266

Peter Greco 'Terrible person': Reporter suspended for Kobe Bryant tweet, via @nzherald https://t.co/qoWLEnjAMP 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.