Tennis: Ash Barty has pure class response to 'awkward' Australia Day comment

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Ashleigh Barty is Young Australian of the Year in title, word and deed.The 23-year-old World No. 1 delivered a response of pure class when asked about a remark some tennis commentators branded "awkward" from tennis legend Jim Courier...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief [Video]Tennis stars raise money for Australia fire relief

Rally for Relief 2020 brought tennis legends together in aid during Australian bushfire crisis. Ash Rowe reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires [Video]8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires

8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires. Wildfires continue to rage across Australia, having scorched more than 12 million acres of land since September. . With the fires only..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Woman dies after choking on a lamington in Australia Day competition

Woman dies after choking on a lamington in Australia Day competitionA woman has died taking part in a lamington-eating competition on Australia Day.The event turned to tragedy after the woman died choking on the cake at Hervey...
New Zealand Herald

Top-ranked Barty wins 1st title at home ahead of Aussie Open

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty has fine-tuned for the first tennis major of the season by winning her first title on home soil with a 6-2, 7-5...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

beges007

Beges007 OAM RT @telegraph_sport: Young Australian of the year Ash Barty has delivered a response of absolute class after an Australia Day comment durin… 33 minutes ago

telegraph_sport

Telegraph Sport Young Australian of the year Ash Barty has delivered a response of absolute class after an Australia Day comment du… https://t.co/RwLiYiCLxu 37 minutes ago

don_key_56

Jim Looby Ash’s class reply to ‘awkward’ comment https://t.co/8SyF687IG0 5 hours ago

WDSellers

Wayne_ RT @SquidAppAU: Ash Barty has pure class response to ‘awkward’ Australia Day comment https://t.co/YSuR2WB2FJ via @SquidAppAU #australianoft… 9 hours ago

SquidAppAU

SQUID App Australia Ash Barty has pure class response to ‘awkward’ Australia Day comment https://t.co/YSuR2WB2FJ via @SquidAppAU… https://t.co/H7FNNznUZk 9 hours ago

TVH_is_talking

TVH RT @MayneReport: Ash Barty is all class: https://t.co/euKF8P13CZ 13 hours ago

j0yth0mas

J Thomas EdD Ash’s class reply to ‘awkward’ comment https://t.co/sQm9z3bHRA via @newscomauHQ I wish others could be like this rather than divisive. 14 hours ago

MayneReport

Stephen Mayne Ash Barty is all class: https://t.co/euKF8P13CZ 20 hours ago

