Tennis: Ash Barty has pure class response to 'awkward' Australia Day comment

A woman has died taking part in a lamington-eating competition on Australia Day.The event turned to tragedy after the woman died choking on the cake at Hervey...

Top-ranked Barty wins 1st title at home ahead of Aussie Open ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty has fine-tuned for the first tennis major of the season by winning her first title on home soil with a 6-2, 7-5...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



