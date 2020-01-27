Global  

Players pay respects to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Players pay respects to Kobe Bryant at Australian OpenNick Kyrgios wore a Lakers No. 8 jersey to honor Kobe Bryant ahead of a fourth-round match against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open
Air pollution from wildfires threaten Australian Open tennis matches [Video]Air pollution from wildfires threaten Australian Open tennis matches

Matches at the Australian Open may be suspended if air pollution from the recent wildfires poses a risk to the players' health.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:03Published

Players collapse and struggle with breathing as Australian Open is hit by bushfire smoke [Video]Players collapse and struggle with breathing as Australian Open is hit by bushfire smoke

Air quality in Melbourne is currently 'The Worst in the World', and it's affecting tennis players during qualifying for the Australian Open.

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 01:03Published


Players pay respects to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios wore a Lakers No. 8 jersey to honor Kobe Bryant ahead of a fourth-round match against Rafael Nadal at the Australian...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Brisbane TimesThe AgeNew Zealand HeraldNPRBBC NewsWorldNews

Djokovic leads tennis community in mourning 'mentor' Bryant

Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic led the tennis world in mourning for "mentor" Kobe Bryant on Monday after Melbourne Park awoke to the news that the NBA...
Reuters

AO_Sports

AhramOnlineSports Players pay respects to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open https://t.co/A95kqTe7y4 https://t.co/cvpiU6jH3f 2 minutes ago

tomy2875

Tomy NBA players and teams pay their respects to Kobe Bryant in light of his sudden death https://t.co/F0p45inUER 4 minutes ago

gulftoday

Gulf Today Players pay respects to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open #KobeBryant #AustralianOpen https://t.co/HpJAEOVJMX 6 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Players pay respects to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open https://t.co/YJ7AyCrA79 7 minutes ago

francescosz

Francesco Shiel "Players Pay Respects to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/M0vfVTxWtY 8 minutes ago

AgathaDejaeger

Agatha Dejaeger "Players Pay Respects to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/pJiop8CVJO 18 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Players pay respects to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open https://t.co/jXN0LT4fbj 22 minutes ago

WSChamps8008

Alex Monteith RT @NBCSPhilly: "He was a champion for the ages." Kobe Bryant's hometown Philadelphia Eagles and players shared emotional tributes to pay… 22 minutes ago

