Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Bruno Fernandes deal done ‘imminently’, Emre Can move still on, contract offered to Arsenal target

talkSPORT Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
We’ll keep you updated with all the latest Manchester United news with the transfer window now open… Current top stories: Six January transfers that could happen before deadline day including Christian Eriksen leaving Tottenham and Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United Manchester United hit Tranmere for six in stress-free FA Cup tie ‘Manchester United are shambolic […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Utd increase Bruno Fernandes offer

Man Utd increase Bruno Fernandes offer 02:46

 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol takes a look at the finer details of Manchester United's bid for Bruno Fernandes.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer: I disagree with Matic red card decision [Video]Solskjaer: I disagree with Matic red card decision

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a press conference after his team beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup, but it was not enough to deny City another trip to Wembley. Solskjaer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Bruno Fernandes arrives in Manchester [Video]Bruno Fernandes arrives in Manchester

Bruno Fernandes arrived in Manchester on Wednesday evening after bidding farewell to Sporting Lisbon.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes similar to Frank Lampard and the best player in Portugal ‘by miles’, says Carlos Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal says Manchester United are getting one hell of a player in Bruno Fernandes, ahead of his proposed January transfer from Sporting Lisbon. The...
talkSPORT

Transfer news LIVE: Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd latest plus Liverpool and Arsenal updates

Transfer news LIVE: Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd latest plus Liverpool and Arsenal updatesManchester United are continuing discussions with Bruno Fernandes over a big-money move, Liverpool have been turned down in their hunt for Isco, while an Arsenal...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.