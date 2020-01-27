Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Edge makes in-ring return at Royal Rumble and ‘signs new lucrative WWE deal’

talkSPORT Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Edge competed in a WWE ring for the first time in nine years at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. The Rated R Superstar was forced to retire in 2011 due to a serious neck injury. However, he returned as a shock entrant in the Royal Rumble match to send the WWE universe wild. Edge entered […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance? [Video]WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 06:46Published

Meghan Markle’s New Disney Gig [Video]Meghan Markle’s New Disney Gig

Prince Harry may have helped Meghan Markle sign a voiceover deal with Disney.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Top 10 Royal Rumble shock entrants, including John Cena, Edge and AJ Styles

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view always kicks off WrestleMania season. The winner of the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches earns each superstar a world...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Edge returns at Royal Rumble and delivers vicious Spears: Royal Rumble 2020 (WWE Network Exclusive)

Edge returns at Royal Rumble and delivers vicious Spears: Royal Rumble 2020 (WWE Network Exclusive)Edge returns at Royal Rumble and delivers vicious Spears: Royal Rumble 2020 (WWE Network Exclusive)
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.