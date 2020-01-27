Boxing schedule 2020: All major upcoming bouts and results including Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year. January 30, Island Gardens, Miami, USA – Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom 🇬🇧📺 Sky Sports // 🇺🇸📺 DAZN Demetrius Andrade vs Luke Keeler (WBO Middleweight Title) Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib (Weight TBC) […] 👓 View full article

