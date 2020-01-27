Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wawrinka goes past Medvedev to reach Aus Open quarters

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Melbourne, Jan 27 (IANS) Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka on Monday booked his spot in the quarterfinals at the ongoing Australian Open after defeating No.4 seed Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Wawrinka stuns Medvedev to reach Aussie Open quarters

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka turned back the clock in a vintage performance to stun world No 4 Daniil Medvedev.
News24

Wawrinka stuns Medvedev in Australian Open

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 27 (ANI): Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka on Monday advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after a hard-fought clash...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.