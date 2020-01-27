Wawrinka goes past Medvedev to reach Aus Open quarters

Melbourne, Jan 27 (IANS) Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka on Monday booked his spot in the quarterfinals at the ongoing Australian Open after defeating No.4 seed Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller.

