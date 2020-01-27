Global  

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead cricketers in paying tribute to Kobe Bryant

Zee News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Cricketing fraternity reacted with shock and saddness to tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter on Sunday in a helicopter crash. Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli, legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop and several other players joined millions in paying their tribute to one of the greatest basketball players.
Credit: ABC Action News
News video: Fans across the nation pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Fans across the nation pay tribute to Kobe Bryant 01:40

 Fans across the nation pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Recent related news from verified sources

From Virat Kohli to Viv Richards, cricket fraternity mourns Kobe Bryant’s death


Indian Express

Kangana Ranaut: Virat Kohli and I have a controversy link

Actress Kangana Ranaut has found a quirky connection with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. "A lot of people tell me that Virat and I share a lot of...
Mid-Day


