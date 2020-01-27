Global  

Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan: Midfielder arrives in Italy, medical set, £16.9m fee

Football.london Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan: Midfielder arrives in Italy, medical set, £16.9m feeChristian Eriksen has been linked with a January transfer to Manchester United, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, and the Serie A side are said to have completed a deal for the midfielder
0
News video: Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault

Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault 00:48

 Jose Mourinho addresses concerns over Inter Milan's continual pursuit of Christian Eriksen. He says Tottenham are not to blame for the situation that has lasted so long and that Eriksen has behaved in a professional manner while it's been going on. His comments came after his side drew with...

Jose: Eriksen situation 'not nice' for Spurs [Video]Jose: Eriksen situation 'not nice' for Spurs

Jose Mourinho praised Christian Eriksen’s professionalism but conceded the situation surrounding his potential move to Inter Milan so late in the transfer window is an unpleasant one for Tottenham.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:06Published

Eriksen close to sealing £16.8m Inter move [Video]Eriksen close to sealing £16.8m Inter move

Christian Eriksen is close to sealing his £16.8m move from Tottenham to Inter Milan, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol has told The Transfer Show.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published


Watch: Christian Eriksen arrives at Milan airport after Tottenham agree £17.5m transfer

Watch: Christian Eriksen arrives at Milan airport after Tottenham agree £17.5m transferThe midfielder is set to seal a January transfer move to Inter Milan, after Tottenham Hotspur negotiated a deal to sell the want-away playmaker
Football.london

Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan: Contract signed in 'next days', £16.9m fee, Barcelona enquiry

Christian Eriksen has been linked with a January transfer to Manchester United, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, and the Serie A side are said to have...
Football.london


SpursNewsApp

Spurs News Video: Christian Eriksen arrives in Milan to complete transfer from Tottenham to Inter: https://t.co/v13Dm6oZ3m 8 seconds ago

_Wayne_II

The Lone Wolf RT @DeadlineDayLive: 📸 Photo confirmation of Christian Eriksen's arrival in Milan. He will sign his Inter contract and complete his medical… 37 seconds ago

majdi_rm7

Realy 4 ever RT @FootballWTF247: 📸 Photo confirmation of Christian Eriksen's arrival in Milan. He will sign his Inter contract and complete his medical… 47 seconds ago

TheVARShow1

The VAR Show 🎥 Christian Eriksen lands in Milan ahead of Inter switch via @Onefootball. @Inter_en @SerieA @SerieA_EN… https://t.co/9J3U8GandU 55 seconds ago

babanzara

محمد عبدالله حياة🇳🇬 RT @DeadlineDayLive: Christian Eriksen has landed in Milan ahead of completing his move to Inter. (Source: Sky Italy) https://t.co/6csN3tCQ… 3 minutes ago

FootballWTF247

FootballWTF 📸 Photo confirmation of Christian Eriksen's arrival in Milan. He will sign his Inter contract and complete his medi… https://t.co/5rPRb5KBNp 5 minutes ago

K_Sliqbaq_jnr

Mesut Ö'Arsenal RT @MailSport: Christian Eriksen lands in Italy for Inter Milan medical with wantaway Tottenham midfielder on the verge off £17.5m move #TH… 6 minutes ago

Giovanni1408

Giovanni Gunawan RT @TalkingTHFC: Tottenham Hotspur held out for the €20million they wanted from Inter Milan to sign Christian Eriksen at the start of the w… 8 minutes ago

