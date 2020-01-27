Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan: Midfielder arrives in Italy, medical set, £16.9m fee

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault 00:48 Jose Mourinho addresses concerns over Inter Milan's continual pursuit of Christian Eriksen. He says Tottenham are not to blame for the situation that has lasted so long and that Eriksen has behaved in a professional manner while it's been going on. His comments came after his side drew with...