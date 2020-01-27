Global  

Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar ‘involved in backstage verbal altercation’ at WWE Royal Rumble

Monday, 27 January 2020
Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar were involved in a heated backstage verbal altercation at the Royal Rumble, according to reports. Riddle has previously talked about his desire to retire Lesnar at some point in his career. And Pro Wrestling Sheet claims the pair had a ‘tense encounter’ ahead of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday. […]
WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance? [Video]WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 06:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WWE Royal Rumble match card: Will WWE champion Brock Lesnar create history, can Becky Lynch overcome Asuka?

WWE Royal Rumble match card: Will WWE champion Brock Lesnar create history, can Becky Lynch overcome Asuka?WWE Royal Rumble (2020) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands. It will take...
Mid-Day Also reported by •FOX SportstalkSPORT

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Titles change hands, Brock Lesnar sends final Royal Rumble message

A sub-par edition of Raw leading into the Royal Rumble did provide us with a surprising tag title change
CBS Sports

