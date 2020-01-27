Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar ‘involved in backstage verbal altercation’ at WWE Royal Rumble
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar were involved in a heated backstage verbal altercation at the Royal Rumble, according to reports. Riddle has previously talked about his desire to retire Lesnar at some point in his career. And Pro Wrestling Sheet claims the pair had a ‘tense encounter’ ahead of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday. […]
WWE Royal Rumble (2020) is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brands. It will take...