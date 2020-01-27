Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Two big factors help clear path for Leeds to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin

Team Talk Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Championship promotion hopefuls have been given another significant lift in their pursuit of Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The post Two big factors help clear path for Leeds to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jean-Kevin Augustin: Leeds sign Leipzig striker on loan

BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds United sign RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan until the end of the season.
BBC Local News Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily Star

Leeds announce major striker signing to boost promotion bid

Leeds United have announced the signing of Red Bull Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan until the end of the season. The post Leeds announce major...
Team Talk Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SohailRashid00

SOHAIL RASHID 💙💛 RT @marshyleeds: Hopes increase for Leeds as two significant factors help push Jean-Kevin Augustin towards Elland Road move. https://t.co/… 49 minutes ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk Hopes increase for Leeds as two significant factors help push Jean-Kevin Augustin towards Elland Road move. https://t.co/DeLWGjqss7 1 hour ago

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource🗣📰 Two big factors help clear path for Leeds to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin https://t.co/3TRKBOhasK 2 hours ago

marshyleeds

James Marshment Hopes increase for Leeds as two significant factors help push Jean-Kevin Augustin towards Elland Road move. https://t.co/3VAld2noBl 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.