West Bengal assembly passes resolution against CAA

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
News video: After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly

After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan now West Bengal govt to bring anti-CAA resolution in assembly 03:01

 WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY TO TABLE ANTI-CAA RESOLUTION TODAY, SHASHI THAROOR ATTACKS CENTRE OVER CITIZENSHIP LAW, DELHI POLLS 2020: AMIT SHAH CORNERS OPPOSITION OVER SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST, SHARJEEL IMAM'S MOTHER: POLICE THREATENING & HARASSING FAMILY, CONG HITS OUT AT MODI GOVT OVER PADMA SHRI HONOUR TO...

After Kerala & Punjab now West Bengal govt to bring resolution against CAA in Bengal assembly [Video]After Kerala & Punjab now West Bengal govt to bring resolution against CAA in Bengal assembly

AFTER KERALA & PUNJAB NOW WEST BENGAL TO PASS RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA, AMIT SHAH FIRMLY SAYS, CAA WON'T BE WITHDRAWN, AFTER AKALIS, DUSHYANT CHAUTALA'S JJP SAYS NO TO BJP'S DELHI POLL OFFER, BHIM ARMY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:48Published

Kerala Governor says that state assembly's resolution against CAA is not legal |OneIndia News [Video]Kerala Governor says that state assembly's resolution against CAA is not legal |OneIndia News

KERALA ASSEMBLY PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST CAA, GOVERNOR RUBBISHES IT, SHIV SENA ADMITS TO TUSSLE AMONG SENIOR LEADERS FOR KEY CABINET BERTHS, CENTRE REJECTS WEST BENGAL'S TABLEAU PROPOSAL FOR REPUBLIC..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:47Published


West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against CAA, becomes fourth state to take this step

The Trinamool Congress government on Monday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the West Bengal Assembly, thus becoming the fourth...
Zee News

West Bengal assembly passes resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act

The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

FarazAh25571575

فراز Faraz फराज़ RT @Proletarian1917: West Bengal Assembly finally passes Anti-CAA resolution! Lal Salaam Comrades! 2 minutes ago

samyagdrsti

je suis azadi RT @IchbinUjjaini: Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-CAA Resolution, Fourth State To Do So #CAA_NRC_NPR https://t.co/8Jj6qJPemj 2 minutes ago

Suraj_Bangali

কিচির মিচির RT @abid_sid: West Bengal Assembly successfully passes resolution against CAA. Now this quote is more relevant today- "One by One we rise,… 3 minutes ago

pn219

ashraful islam RT @shabana3637: After kerala ,Punjab, Rajasthan .Now West Bengal today passes Anti CAA resolution in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly 4 minutes ago

pooja_news

Pooja Mehta RT @ZeeNews: West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against CAA, becomes fourth state to take this step https://t.co/mIUx774XBw 6 minutes ago

WasimKhan8912

Wasim khan RT @ttindia: The West Bengal government has tabled a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state Assembly. The resoluti… 6 minutes ago

hussain_amz

Amzad Hussain RT @CitizenKamran: The West Bengal government has tabled a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state Assembly. The re… 6 minutes ago

gulshaan_sheikh

Raja Gulshaan Sheikh RT @Farhan8013333: West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. The resolution was moved by the state governmen… 7 minutes ago

