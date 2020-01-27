Global  

Inside Kobe Bryant's 29-year-old private helicopter nicknamed the 'Mamba Chopper'

Monday, 27 January 2020
Inside Kobe Bryant's 29-year-old private helicopter nicknamed the 'Mamba Chopper'Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna were among nine people left dead when the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter they were flying in crashed in California
News video: Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California

Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California 01:26

 CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California. The New York Times reports that the 41-year-old retired NBA player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna tragically lost their lives in the crash in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash [Video]Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:07

Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built' [Video]Music Stars At Grammys Honor Kobe Bryant In 'The House He Built'

At Staples Center, the atmosphere at the Grammy Awards was subdued, tempered by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a fatal helicopter crash on Sunday. Betty Yu..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:54


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant, 4 others killed in California chopper crash

Kobe Bryant, 4 others killed in California chopper crashNBA legend Kobe Bryant and four others are dead after their helicopter went down in Southern California
FOX Sports Also reported by •NewsyMid-DaySOHHgeek.comKhaleej TimesUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comDeutsche WelleExtraRIA Nov.New Zealand Herald

Sport24.co.za | Neymar dedicates goal to Bryant as PSG go 10 points clear

Neymar dedicated his second goal in PSG's win at Lille to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, whose death in a helicopter crash shocked the world.
News24

Tweets about this

Brettki82874403

Brett kissel RT @BrettKissel: It just tears me up inside to hear of Kobe Bryant’s passing, and the passing of his 13 year old daughter. To everyone who… 2 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Inside Kobe Bryant's 29-year-old private helicopter nicknamed the 'Mamba Chopper' https://t.co/xZThEEm0Lp https://t.co/BopYFJIYHj 2 hours ago

Palexander44

Paul Alexander RT @ShelbyCassesse: Kobe Bryant was on the cover of this Pittsburgh-based magazine just a year ago. Inside was a story about Art of Sport,… 4 hours ago

KlassicDior

ᴇsᴏᴛᴇʀɪᴄ. Kobe Bryant & His 13 Year Old Daughter + 7 Others Were All Killed In Deadly Helicopter Crash. Video Footage inside.… https://t.co/WJZY39c1nM 10 hours ago

ThatBrianArndt

Brian Arndt I laugh inside whenever I hear parents, coaches or players say "It's time to take over." In the fall of 2006, I got… https://t.co/chcW4Xtpgm 11 hours ago

BrettKissel

B R E T T K I S S E L It just tears me up inside to hear of Kobe Bryant’s passing, and the passing of his 13 year old daughter. To everyo… https://t.co/XMd0HoKtX6 12 hours ago

