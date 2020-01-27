Global  

Top seed Nadal rides out Kyrgios challenge to reach quarter-finals

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
World number one Rafa Nadal lost his first set of the tournament but rode out a spirited challenge from Nick Kyrgios to move into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the 12th time with a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (6) 7-6(4) victory on Monday.
