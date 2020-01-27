Global  

Heartbroken Carmelo Anthony on Kobe Bryant: 'Our friendship and relationship was deeper than basketball'

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Carmelo Anthony and Kobe Bryant grew close during Olympic gold medal runs in 2008 and 2012. Anthony said Bryant would've wanted him to play Sunday.
News video: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash 01:07

 Basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter.

Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California [Video]Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California. The New York Times reports that the..

kobe bryant a block [Video]kobe bryant a block

kobe bryant a block

