Sport24.co.za | Nadal weathers Kyrgios storm to make Aussie Open quarters

News24 Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
World No 1 Rafael Nadal weathered a fierce storm from showman Nick Kyrgios to set up an Australian Open quarter-final against Dominic Thiem.
