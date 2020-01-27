Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova upsets Angelique Kerber in fourth round

Sify Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 27 (ANI): Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Monday advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after registering a win over Angelique Kerber at the Margaret Court Arena
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open 01:21

 Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Latest: Pavlyuchenkova into 4th round at Australian Open

The Latest: Pavlyuchenkova into 4th round at Australian OpenAnastasia Pavlyuchenkova has ended a six-match losing streak against second-seeded Katarina Pliskova in two tiebreak sets at the Australian Open
FOX Sports

Australian Open | Kerber reaches fourth round

Angelique Kerber moved into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a 6-2 6-7(4) 6-3 win over Camila Giorgi, extending her unbeaten
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.