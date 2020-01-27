Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Viral video of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash fake

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Many social media users are sharing a video footage of a helicopter crash with a claim that it is of the crash that killed world-famous basketball player Kobe Bryant.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Crash site where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter died

Crash site where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter died 00:37

 Crash site where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in helicopter accident

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bryant Crashed In Foggy Conditions [Video]Bryant Crashed In Foggy Conditions

On Sunday morning NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. He and eight others had been flying in heavy fog conditions before crashing into a hillside. The fog conditions were bad. Los..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

‘Human Error’ Leads to BBC Showing Footage of LeBron James When Reporting on Kobe Bryant’s Death [Video]‘Human Error’ Leads to BBC Showing Footage of LeBron James When Reporting on Kobe Bryant’s Death

The BBC faced scrutiny for showing footage of LeBron James while reporting on the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash: Heartbreaking video show him schooling daughter Gianna

A heartbreaking video of Kobe Bryant lovingly explaining the game of basketball to his daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, has resurfaced shortly after they...
New Zealand Herald

Video captures the moment Tiger Woods discovers Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash

The tragedy hadn’t really sunk in when Tiger Woods was asked about the death of his friend Kobe Bryant. As he walked off the green at Torrey Pines, a shocked...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moisesspqr

Moises Vargas RT @gIossyerim: the fact that this video of Kobe Bryant was literally going viral LAST WEEK and today he’s gone...I feel sick RIP https://t… 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.