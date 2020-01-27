Global  

Australian Open: John McEnroe hopes Serena Williams beats Margaret Court tally

BBC Sport Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
John McEnroe calls on Serena Williams to overtake Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams and "leave her offensive views in the past".
News video: Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open 01:22

 Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a shock to many, as Williams was seeded at No. 8 and had previously won the tournament seven times. In...

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:21Published

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published


Australian Open Day One LIVE: Barty, Williams, Osaka, Djokovic and Tsitsipas begin campaigns

After all the talk of smoke and Margaret Court's grand slam 'recognition' finally it's time to play tennis. Ashleigh Barty, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams...
The Age

Australian Open Day One LIVE: Barty, Williams, Osaka, Djokovic and Federer begin campaigns

After all the talk of smoke and Margaret Court's grand slam 'recognition' finally it's time to play tennis. Ashleigh Barty, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and...
Brisbane Times


envirorealism

🌱💧🌴🤑🎓🛶Dirk Gently RT @MadamEarth: ⁦@AustralianOpen⁩ 2020: John McEnroe on Margaret Court - “There’s only one thing longer than the list of Margaret Court’s… 28 seconds ago

GuruTony70

Inspector Clouseau 🔭🎸 @optimum_sports @knausc @Eurosport @AustralianOpen Margaret Court won 24 Grand Slam titles.John McEnroe is a big mo… https://t.co/XfvZvKVwSF 3 minutes ago

GuruTony70

Inspector Clouseau 🔭🎸 @CaraMia200 Margaret Court won 24 Grand Slam titles.John McEnroe is a big mouth who took cocaine, got thrown out of… https://t.co/zL4RTUvyBG 3 minutes ago

Gag_Halfrunt

Gag Halfrunt McEnroe condemns ‘homophobic’ Court to ‘past where she belongs’ https://t.co/8T1CkN1U2u Mac bringing the smack. 4 minutes ago

RichardShornick

Richard Schornick Can you imagine John McEnroe saying this publicly even as little as 20 years ago? Muted reception for Margaret Cour… https://t.co/PjloDrHGtB 4 minutes ago

thenewsedgenow

The News Edge Australian Open: John McEnroe hopes Serena Williams beats Margaret Court tally https://t.co/8DRKKwkxRE https://t.co/YcDMf994Ck 7 minutes ago

narelleford

💧Narelle #FreePress RT @AaronDodd: Australian Open: John McEnroe hits out at Margaret Court on eve of celebrations | The New Daily #auspol https://t.co/tJFSj9w… 10 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @notComey: John McEnroe blasts ‘homophobic’ Margaret Court ahead of Grand Slam honor: John McEnroe blasted fellow tennis great Margaret… 10 minutes ago

