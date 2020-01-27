Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > New Zealand not worried about losses to India, confident of T20 World Cup preparations, says Tim Seifert

New Zealand not worried about losses to India, confident of T20 World Cup preparations, says Tim Seifert

Zee News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
India have won their first two T20 Internationls of the five-match series against New Zealand but the host team wicketkeeper Tim Seifert is not too worried about the team's defeats.. According to Seifert, New Zealand's losses to India in the two matches is not going to affect their T20 World Cup preparations as he feels they still have time to get their act together before the tournament in October.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win 03:30

 Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the series 3-0 against New Zealand.

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated [Video]This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated January 30, 1948 The political and spiritual leader of the Indian independence movement was assassinated in New Delhi by a Hindu fanatic. Known as..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published

Sneak Peek: The Quaker Cup [Video]Sneak Peek: The Quaker Cup

Wilma Howell (guest star Haneefah Wood) asks about the preparations for the big game and Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) shows her the famous Quaker Cup, the trophy commemorating the oldest rivalry in..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

T20 WC prep continues as India face NZ at Eden Park

Auckland, Jan 23 (IANS) Buoyed by their emphatic series win over Australia, Team India will now go ahead with their T20 World Cup preparations when they face New...
Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimes

India eves face England in T20I tri-series opener

*Canberra:* India will take on England in the women's triangular series opener here on Friday, hoping to put the finishing touches to their T20 World Cup...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.