Canoe star Laurence Vincent Lapointe found not guilty of taking banned substance Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

An International Canoe Federation anti-doping panel ruled Monday that Canadian athlete Laurence Vincent Lapointe did not knowingly ingest an illegal substance and has cleared her to return to training and competition. 👓 View full article

