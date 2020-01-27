Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dallas in revealing insight into Leeds new boys; states Augustin nickname

Team Talk Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Stuart Dallas admits it's "nice to welcome new faces" after giving his first impressions of Leeds' two latest signings.

The post Dallas in revealing insight into Leeds new boys; states Augustin nickname appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Study: New Jersey Among Top 10 States To Raise A Family [Video]Study: New Jersey Among Top 10 States To Raise A Family

A new study finds New Jersey is among the top 10 states to raise a family. WalletHub released its 2020’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family study on Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published

Elizabeth Warren Announces New Year’s Eve Speech In Downtown Boston [Video]Elizabeth Warren Announces New Year’s Eve Speech In Downtown Boston

Elizabeth Warren and other candidates in the Democratic presidential primary have spent most of their time in early voting states like New Hampshire and Iowa. But as the race enters crunch time, the..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marshyleeds

James Marshment Good stuff from Stuart Dallas as he lifts lid on his first impressions of Ian Poveda. 🤝 Also states the nickname h… https://t.co/MmK477qiwv 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.