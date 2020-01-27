Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Hopes for Full Etihad Stadium for Carabao Cup Semi-Final Second Leg Against United (Video)

SoccerNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Empty seats at the Etihad Stadium are perhaps a more common occurrence than you’d expect, given the success the club have enjoyed in recent years. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes that won’t be the case when they take on their city rivals United in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday […]

The post Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Hopes for Full Etihad Stadium for Carabao Cup Semi-Final Second Leg Against United (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Guardiola relaxed by prospect of Liverpool breaking City's points record

Guardiola relaxed by prospect of Liverpool breaking City's points record 00:41

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was relaxed about the prospect of Liverpool’s irresistible form this season taking them beyond City’s record 100-point Premier League total, set as they won the title two seasons ago.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Behind the scenes at Super Bowl LIV [Video]Behind the scenes at Super Bowl LIV

The final touches are being put on Hard Rock Stadium to help ensure it's prepared to host Super Bowl LIV. The microphones are being tested, new signage is going up and a fresh paint is being applied to..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:50Published

Chiefs fans in Miami flock to bars in addition to stadium [Video]Chiefs fans in Miami flock to bars in addition to stadium

A ticket to this year’s Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium can easily blow through the budget of many Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man United to make summer bid for 23-year-old English defender – report

Manchester United are set to make a summer bid for Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, according to a report in England. Metro is reporting that the Red Devils...
The Sport Review

Guardiola suggests scrapping cup replays

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the scrapping of FA Cup replays could be the solution to football's crowded fixture schedule.
BBC News Also reported by •News24Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.