Derby County 13/10 to beat Luton Town in Tuesday’s Championship showdown

SoccerNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Derby County win Odds: 13/10 @ Bet 365 Enjoying what is by far their most eye-catching run of the season, Derby will make the trip to relegation scrappers Luton on Tuesday night. Starting with the hosts, despite taking a shock lead away at Nottingham Forest last week, Luton were hit with a 3-1 […]

