‘Jurgen Klopp is a DISGRACE… Liverpool need censuring and fining heavily’ – Accrington Stanley owner wants action against club over plans to field Under-23s in FA Cup

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Accrington Stanley’s owner, Andy Holt, has slammed Jurgen Klopp and called on the Football Association to take strong action against Liverpool if they field a youth team in their FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury. After the Reds were held 2-2 by the League One side in Sunday’s fourth round clash, Klopp declared he and his […] 👓 View full article

