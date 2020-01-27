Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Jurgen Klopp is a DISGRACE… Liverpool need censuring and fining heavily’ – Accrington Stanley owner wants action against club over plans to field Under-23s in FA Cup

talkSPORT Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Accrington Stanley’s owner, Andy Holt, has slammed Jurgen Klopp and called on the Football Association to take strong action against Liverpool if they field a youth team in their FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury. After the Reds were held 2-2 by the League One side in Sunday’s fourth round clash, Klopp declared he and his […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jurgen Klopp: We don't go for perfection, we go for a perfect reaction

Jurgen Klopp: We don't go for perfection, we go for a perfect reaction 00:53

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts after his side beat Wolves 2-1 away. “We scored our wonderful goal after a set-piece but not a second or third means everything is open and then it gets intense" Klopp said. Klopp dismissed any pressure as the runaway leaders moved another step closer to the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'We're disappointed by Klopp decision' [Video]'We're disappointed by Klopp decision'

Shrewsbury Town captain Dave Edwards says he's disappointed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won't be on touchline for their FA Cup replay, but admits it give them a better chance of getting..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:11Published

Klopp: The kids will play cup replay [Video]Klopp: The kids will play cup replay

Jurgen Klopp has accused the FA of failing to respect the winter break and says his first-team players will not be involved in their cup replay against Shrewsbury.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Accrington chief furious over FA Cup debacle and has message for Klopp and Liverpool

Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt says Liverpool should not be able to dictate to the FA and has called for them to be heavily censured. The post Accrington...
Team Talk Also reported by •Football.londonFootball FanCast

Danny Murphy criticises Jurgen Klopp for plans to skip Liverpool’s FA Cup replay – ‘He’s the manager and he should be there’

Danny Murphy believes Jurgen Klopp has made the wrong call after revealing he and his first-team squad will play NO PART in Liverpool’s FA Cup replay against...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarThe Sport ReviewNews24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.