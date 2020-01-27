Global  

Shah dares Arvind Kejriwal to visit Shaheen Bagh

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 January 2020
home minister Amit Shah on Monday dared Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh so that people of Delhi can decide whom to vote for in the assembly election. "I want to ask Kejriwal... Whether you are with the people of Shaheen Bagh or not, please tell the people of Delhi," Shah said addressing an election rally in Delhi.
