Preview: Heat welcome Magic to town for 2nd meeting this season

The Miami Heat ready to welcome Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic for a Florida showdown Monday evening.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Adebayo’s triple-double lifts Heat past Magic, 113-92 MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo got his third triple-double of the season in his last opportunity to impress Eastern Conference All-Star voters, Duncan Robinson...

Seattle Times 3 days ago



Preview: Magic finally back at home, welcome Chris Paul, Thunder to town Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic return home to host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the young Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday evening.

FOX Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this