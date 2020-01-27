Global  

What Dani Ceballos did in Arsenal training session as Real Madrid 'make transfer decision'

Football.london Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
What Dani Ceballos did in Arsenal training session as Real Madrid 'make transfer decision'Arsenal news takes a closer look at Sunday's training session at London Colney ahead of the Bournemouth FA Cup game where on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos was present
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Arteta: Ceballos must fight for Arsenal place

Arteta: Ceballos must fight for Arsenal place 00:43

 Mikel Arteta says Dani Ceballos has to get fit and fight for his place amid speculation he wants to end his loan at Arsenal.

Arsenal To Make £100M DOUBLE Transfer To Solve Defensive Problems! | Transfer Talk [Video]Arsenal To Make £100M DOUBLE Transfer To Solve Defensive Problems! | Transfer Talk

Arsenal are likely to be active in the transfer window this winter if they want to push for a top 4 finish and they have their eye on a rival defender!

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 07:17Published


Where the Dani Ceballos experiment went wrong for Arsenal, Real Madrid and Raul Sanllehi

Where the Dani Ceballos experiment went wrong for Arsenal, Real Madrid and Raul SanllehiA look at Dani Ceballos' loan spell at the Emirates and where it went wrong for the Gunners, Real Madrid and Raul Sanllehi
Football.london

Dani Ceballos hints he is going to quit Arsenal after being snubbed once again

Dani Ceballos hints he is going to quit Arsenal after being snubbed once againArsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos could return to Real Madrid at the end of the season
Daily Star


footy90com

90 Minutes Football News What #Dani Ceballos did in Arsenal training session amid talk of Valencia transfer - https://t.co/hzMFNLJlFX… https://t.co/bzLcMIoGjG 4 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours What Dani Ceballos did in Arsenal training session as Real Madrid 'make transfer decision' https://t.co/gApdANT3XZ 5 hours ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News What Dani Ceballos did in Arsenal training session as Real Madrid 'make transfer decision' https://t.co/WTd00Vh4dP https://t.co/tYoVzT5Bxo 5 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News What #Dani Ceballos did in Arsenal training session as Real Madrid 'make transfer decision' -… https://t.co/PGrL2Ev9Ru 6 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours What do Mikel Arteta's comments mean for Dani Ceballos? https://t.co/xarfhOiiRI 23 hours ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News What do Mikel Arteta's comments mean for Dani Ceballos? https://t.co/OJFyy8Q5N8 https://t.co/pfqd4PPPVX 1 day ago

DailyCannon

Daily Cannon What do Mikel Arteta’s comments mean for Dani Ceballos? #Arsenal https://t.co/RmWqP9GFWw 1 day ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Dani Ceballos latest: Valencia interest, Arsenal and Real Madrid's stance, what Arteta has said… https://t.co/v5WXg4KDGD 2 days ago

